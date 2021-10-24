Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Stock Position in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) by 81.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,286,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,024,200 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 1.17% of Velodyne Lidar worth $24,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VLDR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Velodyne Lidar by 16.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 786,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after acquiring an additional 111,977 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Velodyne Lidar by 98.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 55,635 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the first quarter valued at $116,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Velodyne Lidar by 7.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 24.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 93,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 18,301 shares during the period. 15.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Velodyne Lidar news, CFO Andrew Hamer sold 9,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $61,882.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mathew Rekow sold 36,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $297,736.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 104,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,257.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,795 shares of company stock worth $770,615. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on VLDR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.11.

Shares of Velodyne Lidar stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $30.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.90.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.01). Velodyne Lidar had a negative return on equity of 71.29% and a negative net margin of 293.18%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

