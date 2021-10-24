Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 100,712 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 914,986 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 100,712 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.33% of R1 RCM worth $20,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,905,130 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $198,049,000 after buying an additional 3,339,889 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,446 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $281,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,228 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,694,459 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $82,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,726 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,337,005 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $74,214,000 after purchasing an additional 616,002 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,997,284 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $44,419,000 after purchasing an additional 561,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $140,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,023.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 30,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $708,225.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RCM. Barclays began coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

NASDAQ RCM opened at $22.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.88 and its 200 day moving average is $22.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $31.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 0.79.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 49.25% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $353.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

R1 RCM Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

