Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) is Sirios Capital Management L P’s 9th Largest Position

Sirios Capital Management L P lessened its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 772,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 67,849 shares during the period. Allison Transmission accounts for approximately 2.7% of Sirios Capital Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $30,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Estates Inc. NY grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 100,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 12,779 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter valued at about $427,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 118,999 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 53,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 213,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter.

ALSN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.60.

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $34.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.86. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.70 and a one year high of $46.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The firm had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.76 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

