Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $57.00, but opened at $51.00. Altra Industrial Motion shares last traded at $53.99, with a volume of 2,781 shares changing hands.

The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $469.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.15 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

A number of research firms have commented on AIMC. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.80 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.80 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.25 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altra Industrial Motion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.48.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 506.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.12 and its 200 day moving average is $61.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.53.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

