Altus Midstream Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $5.75 Per Share (NASDAQ:ALTM)

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Altus Midstream in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the company will earn $5.75 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.74. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Altus Midstream’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altus Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday.

ALTM opened at $68.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 3.74. Altus Midstream has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $91.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.03.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $35.59 million during the quarter. Altus Midstream had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 49.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Altus Midstream by 4.9% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Altus Midstream by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Altus Midstream by 5.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in Altus Midstream by 3.5% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 18,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Altus Midstream by 11.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%. Altus Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 284.36%.

About Altus Midstream

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

