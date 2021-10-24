American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-1.040-$-0.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-1.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.96 billion-$8.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.85 billion.American Airlines Group also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on AAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of American Airlines Group to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $19.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.34. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $26.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.78.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($5.54) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 183.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post -6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

