American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.24

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.24 and traded as low as C$4.14. American Hotel Income Properties REIT shares last traded at C$4.25, with a volume of 167,385 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HOT.UN shares. Canaccord Genuity raised American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$4.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. National Bankshares upped their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Hotel Income Properties REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.81.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.24. The firm has a market cap of C$334.20 million and a P/E ratio of -5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

In other news, Director Robert Francis O’neill purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$83,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 850,349 shares in the company, valued at C$3,528,948.35.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

