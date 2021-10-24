American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other American Public Education news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,000 shares of American Public Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $79,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APEI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in American Public Education by 137.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,848,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,751 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the first quarter worth $19,120,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the first quarter worth $11,580,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the first quarter worth $8,908,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 28.8% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 988,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,028,000 after buying an additional 221,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Public Education stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.40. The stock had a trading volume of 59,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,931. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.60. The company has a market capitalization of $456.13 million, a PE ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.53. American Public Education has a 1 year low of $23.88 and a 1 year high of $39.19.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $78.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.74 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 5.21%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Public Education will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

