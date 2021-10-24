Americold Realty Trust’s (COLD) Buy Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their buy rating on shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $36.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James downgraded Americold Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE COLD opened at $29.97 on Wednesday. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.12.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. On average, equities analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 292,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 308,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,009,000 after purchasing an additional 79,009 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,989,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 985,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,641,000 after purchasing an additional 28,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 26,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.