Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $546.46 Million

Equities analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) will announce $546.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $537.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $556.90 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $519.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $2.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 58.68% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $535.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eversept Partners LP boosted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 303.6% during the first quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 4,755,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,004,000 after buying an additional 3,577,327 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $19,732,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 301.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,309,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,350 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,923,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 218.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 823,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 565,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

AMRX stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.67. 267,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,197. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 94.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.22. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $7.45.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

