Analysts Anticipate BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) to announce earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for BrainsWay’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). BrainsWay reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that BrainsWay will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.23). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.07). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BrainsWay.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 million. BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 15.05%.

BWAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrainsWay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of BrainsWay in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BrainsWay presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BrainsWay in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 377.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 79,720 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrainsWay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrainsWay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,613,000. 46.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWAY opened at $8.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $132.93 million, a P/E ratio of -35.13 and a beta of 1.17. BrainsWay has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $11.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.03.

BrainsWay Company Profile

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

