Analysts Anticipate Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) will report sales of $1.42 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Brunswick’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.39 billion and the highest is $1.44 billion. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full year sales of $5.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.68 billion to $5.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $6.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Brunswick.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BC shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.87.

NYSE BC traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 918,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,030. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.41 and a 200 day moving average of $100.55. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $60.47 and a twelve month high of $117.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 26.43%.

In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the second quarter worth $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Brunswick in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Brunswick in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Brunswick in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Brunswick by 60.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

