Analysts Anticipate Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) to Post $0.02 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.03. Coupa Software reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 88.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, December 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $1.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Coupa Software.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $179.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.98 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COUP. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Coupa Software from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group began coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $381.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.22.

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.52, for a total transaction of $10,376,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.72, for a total value of $83,811.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,783 shares of company stock worth $40,091,050. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Coupa Software by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Coupa Software by 107.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,236,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Coupa Software by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 436,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,695,000 after buying an additional 59,319 shares during the last quarter.

COUP stock traded down $9.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $245.96. 759,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,921. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $234.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.54 and a beta of 1.48. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $203.51 and a fifty-two week high of $377.04.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

