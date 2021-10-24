Analysts Anticipate Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings. Dynagas LNG Partners reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dynagas LNG Partners.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The shipping company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.14 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 33.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLNG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,193,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 19,061 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 14,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLNG traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.04. 42,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.98. The firm has a market cap of $108.26 million, a P/E ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.92. Dynagas LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $3.72.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Featured Article: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.