Analysts Anticipate Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Will Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Brokerages expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) to post ($0.39) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Hyatt Hotels reported earnings per share of ($1.48) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full year earnings of ($5.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.68) to ($5.05). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to $1.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.83 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 35.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $74.00 to $76.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.97.

Shares of NYSE:H traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.72. 250,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.47. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 1.52. Hyatt Hotels has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $92.21.

In related news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $4,442,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 256,314 shares of company stock worth $18,818,421 over the last 90 days. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $458,000. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

