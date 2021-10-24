Analysts Anticipate Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $405.74 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) will announce sales of $405.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $378.00 million to $435.00 million. Moelis & Company posted sales of $207.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 95.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full year sales of $1.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Moelis & Company.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $360.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.36 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 78.25% and a net margin of 24.34%. Moelis & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Moelis & Company from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 40.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 591 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Moelis & Company stock opened at $71.66 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $35.86 and a 52-week high of $72.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.39 and a 200 day moving average of $58.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.21.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

