Analysts Anticipate T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to Announce $0.55 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) will report earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for T-Mobile US’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $1.33. T-Mobile US posted earnings of $1.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 53%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will report full year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $3.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $6.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for T-Mobile US.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.36.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 43,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 112,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,135,000 after acquiring an additional 27,590 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,410,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $176,659,000 after acquiring an additional 460,000 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,632 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2,606.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 35,314 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 34,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.87. 5,213,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,578,201. T-Mobile US has a 12 month low of $107.56 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 0.55.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

