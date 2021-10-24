Analysts Expect Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) will report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Avantor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Avantor posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Avantor will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Avantor.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 44.55%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion.

AVTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.28.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $38.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Avantor has a one year low of $22.49 and a one year high of $44.37. The company has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 85.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.68.

In other Avantor news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 17,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $696,710.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 141,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $5,986,881.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 539,808 shares of company stock worth $21,524,687 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Avantor by 59.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avantor during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Avantor during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avantor (AVTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.