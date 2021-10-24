Analysts Expect Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.93 Billion

Analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) will post $2.93 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Crown’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.85 billion. Crown reported sales of $3.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown will report full year sales of $11.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.32 billion to $11.88 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $11.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.38 billion to $12.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Crown.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities began coverage on Crown in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on Crown in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Crown in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.80.

In related news, Director B Craig Owens acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.62 per share, with a total value of $211,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,662.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $411,634.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,253,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,252,440,000 after purchasing an additional 134,633 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Crown by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,682,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,548,000 after purchasing an additional 359,555 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Crown by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,464,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,242,000 after purchasing an additional 73,444 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Crown by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,815,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,767,000 after purchasing an additional 169,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Crown by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,243,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,271,000 after purchasing an additional 663,893 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown stock traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $105.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 904,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,089. Crown has a one year low of $84.78 and a one year high of $114.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

