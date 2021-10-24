Analysts Expect Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) to Announce $1.26 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) will announce earnings of $1.26 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enova International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.63 and the lowest is $0.88. Enova International posted earnings of $2.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enova International will report full-year earnings of $6.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.09 to $7.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $5.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Enova International.

Get Enova International alerts:

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $264.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.88 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 48.41%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Enova International in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enova International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Enova International stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $34.85. 143,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,494. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.07. Enova International has a 1 year low of $15.13 and a 1 year high of $41.06.

In other news, CEO David Fisher sold 20,953 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $750,117.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 4,290 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $150,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,566 shares of company stock valued at $1,200,251. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Enova International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,121,000 after buying an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Enova International by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 452,984 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,071,000 after purchasing an additional 30,571 shares during the period. Harspring Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enova International during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,870,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Enova International by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 146,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after purchasing an additional 20,314 shares during the period. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enova International during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,846,000. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enova International (ENVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.