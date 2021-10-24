Analysts Expect Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Evelo Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.60) and the highest is ($0.55). Evelo Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.45) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($2.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($1.85). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Evelo Biosciences.

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.92.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 25.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,629,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,438,000 after purchasing an additional 329,482 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 10.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,988,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,978,000 after acquiring an additional 283,059 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 52.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 489,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,730,000 after purchasing an additional 168,263 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC raised its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 810.1% in the third quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 137,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 157,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Pioneering Inc. raised its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% in the first quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 23,030,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,421,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVLO traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,731. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average of $10.93. Evelo Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.38. The firm has a market cap of $423.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.49.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evelo Biosciences (EVLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.