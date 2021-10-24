Analysts Expect Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) to Announce $0.56 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) will post $0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. Gildan Activewear posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full-year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gildan Activewear.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $747.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.16 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 225.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.99) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Gildan Activewear from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 1.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 28,625 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 3.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 5.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,439 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 45.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIL opened at $36.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of $20.14 and a 52-week high of $40.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently -344.44%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

