Analysts Expect Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) to Announce $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) will report earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Guild’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Guild will report full year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Guild.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $294.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.01 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GHLD. Wedbush started coverage on Guild in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Guild from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in Guild by 5.3% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 373,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 18,755 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new position in Guild in the second quarter valued at about $2,027,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Guild in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Guild by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Guild in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 7.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GHLD opened at $13.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $818.58 million and a P/E ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.90. Guild has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $18.00.

Guild Company Profile

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

