Analysts Issue Forecasts for Kite Realty Group Trust’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:KRG)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.43 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.35. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 1.05%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Shares of NYSE KRG opened at $21.13 on Friday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRG. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

