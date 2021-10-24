Analysts Set Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Price Target at $10.50

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Get Aptinyx alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adams Street Partners LLC grew its position in Aptinyx by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Street Partners LLC now owns 5,395,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,271,000 after buying an additional 90,124 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Aptinyx by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,071,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,212,000 after buying an additional 259,408 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Aptinyx by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,808,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after buying an additional 105,945 shares during the last quarter. AWH Capital L.P. grew its position in Aptinyx by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. AWH Capital L.P. now owns 675,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aptinyx by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 106,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

APTX stock opened at $2.22 on Thursday. Aptinyx has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $4.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.63. The stock has a market cap of $150.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.36.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts predict that Aptinyx will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.