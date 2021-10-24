Analysts Set WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Target Price at $36.57

Shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.57.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WW shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of WW International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of WW International in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in WW International by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in WW International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in WW International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WW International by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WW International during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000.

NASDAQ:WW opened at $18.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.21. WW International has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $41.13.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.09 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that WW International will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

