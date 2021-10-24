Analyzing Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) and Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU)

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) and Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Gaotu Techedu alerts:

This table compares Gaotu Techedu and Tarena International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gaotu Techedu $1.09 billion 0.78 -$213.47 million ($0.89) -3.76 Tarena International $290.86 million 0.20 -$117.49 million N/A N/A

Tarena International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gaotu Techedu.

Profitability

This table compares Gaotu Techedu and Tarena International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gaotu Techedu -46.71% -108.01% -49.26% Tarena International N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.9% of Gaotu Techedu shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.0% of Tarena International shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Gaotu Techedu has a beta of -1.24, indicating that its share price is 224% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tarena International has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Gaotu Techedu and Tarena International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gaotu Techedu 4 2 0 0 1.33 Tarena International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gaotu Techedu currently has a consensus price target of $8.16, indicating a potential upside of 143.58%. Given Gaotu Techedu’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gaotu Techedu is more favorable than Tarena International.

Summary

Tarena International beats Gaotu Techedu on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu, Inc. is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses. The company was founded by Xiang Dong Chen in June 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Tarena International

Tarena International, Inc. operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules. The Kid Training segment provides K-12 education programs. The company was founded by Shao Yun Han in September 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Gaotu Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaotu Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.