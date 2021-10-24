Analyzing Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI) & HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF)

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI) and HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of HMN Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.6% of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of HMN Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and HMN Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and HMN Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Southeast Bancorporation 12.23% N/A N/A HMN Financial 28.86% 13.58% 1.51%

Volatility & Risk

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HMN Financial has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and HMN Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Southeast Bancorporation $73.92 million 2.48 $4.44 million N/A N/A HMN Financial $46.91 million 2.31 $10.30 million N/A N/A

HMN Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Heritage Southeast Bancorporation.

About Heritage Southeast Bancorporation

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Southeast Bank that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services primarily in North and South Metro Atlanta, southeastern Georgia, and Northeastern Florida. The company offers checking and savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, home equity, mortgage, term, small business administration, commercial real estate, and construction loans; lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; credit and debit cards; and mobile, online, and telephone banking services, as well as cash management, courier, and remote deposit services. It operates through a network of 22 branches. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Jonesboro, Georgia.

About HMN Financial

HMN Financial, Inc. is a stock savings bank holding company, which provides retail banking and loan production facilities in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin. The firms activities include generation of deposits from the general public and businesses, and using such deposits to originate or purchase single family residential, commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage loans, consumer, construction, and commercial business loans, as well as investment in mortgage-backed and related securities, United States government agency obligations, and other permissible investments. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Rochester, MN.

