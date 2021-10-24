Analyzing Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) and Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) and Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Intesa Sanpaolo and Westamerica Bancorporation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intesa Sanpaolo 0 4 7 0 2.64 Westamerica Bancorporation 0 0 1 0 3.00

Westamerica Bancorporation has a consensus target price of $76.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.77%. Given Westamerica Bancorporation’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Westamerica Bancorporation is more favorable than Intesa Sanpaolo.

Risk and Volatility

Intesa Sanpaolo has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westamerica Bancorporation has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.9% of Intesa Sanpaolo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.8% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Intesa Sanpaolo pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Westamerica Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Intesa Sanpaolo pays out 21.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Westamerica Bancorporation pays out 58.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Westamerica Bancorporation has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Westamerica Bancorporation is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Intesa Sanpaolo and Westamerica Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intesa Sanpaolo N/A N/A N/A Westamerica Bancorporation 39.99% 9.94% 1.21%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Intesa Sanpaolo and Westamerica Bancorporation’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intesa Sanpaolo $23.51 billion 2.37 $3.74 billion $0.80 21.51 Westamerica Bancorporation $211.49 million 7.27 $80.41 million $2.83 20.23

Intesa Sanpaolo has higher revenue and earnings than Westamerica Bancorporation. Westamerica Bancorporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intesa Sanpaolo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Westamerica Bancorporation beats Intesa Sanpaolo on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy. The IMI Corporate and Investment Banking segment deals with corporate and investment banking; and acts as a partner for corporates, public administration, and financial institutions. The International Subsidiary Banks segment operates on international markets through subsidiary and associated banks. The Private Banking segment specializes in the asset management of private and high net worth individuals. The Asset Management segment develops solutions targeted at the firm’s customers, commercial networks, and institutional clientele. The Insurance segment includes Intesa Sanpaolo Vita, Fideuram Vita, Intesa Sanpaolo Assicura, and Intesa Sanpaolo Assicura. The Corporate Centre segment comprises of the group’s treasury and the Capital Light Bank. The company was founded in 1931 and is headq

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in San Rafael, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.