Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

AVXL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 129.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 779,900.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVXL opened at $17.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.43. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.17 and a beta of 0.78. Anavex Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $31.50.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

