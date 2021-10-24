Ancora Advisors LLC Buys 5,819 Shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)

Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,819 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $112,000. 41.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on AVEO. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

AVEO stock opened at $6.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $228.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.20. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.42.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.76 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 107.25% and a negative net margin of 398.34%. As a group, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Bailey bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

