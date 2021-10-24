Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 148 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Ancora Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IUSG. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Vivid Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 262,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,516,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 49,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSG opened at $108.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.39. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $76.89 and a 1 year high of $109.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.198 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

