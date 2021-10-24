Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 25,000 Shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Ancora Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 7.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,924,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,525,000 after purchasing an additional 125,938 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 338.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 188,666 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 145,619 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $1,170,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 12.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,087,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 123,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 321,800.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAX stock opened at $4.23 on Friday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $4.61.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

