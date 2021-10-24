Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 500 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Ancora Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 85.1% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $119.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.28. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $120.19.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

