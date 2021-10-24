Ancora Advisors LLC Takes $335,000 Position in Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII)

Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 34,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two during the second quarter valued at about $483,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $966,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,930,000.

NASDAQ:KAII opened at $9.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.73. Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99.

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

