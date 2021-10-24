Ancora Advisors LLC Trims Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Ancora Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LECO. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 91,317.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 457,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,204,000 after buying an additional 456,587 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 21.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,442,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,968,000 after buying an additional 250,399 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,828,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,680,000 after buying an additional 149,773 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after buying an additional 140,397 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,628,000. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $142.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.83.

In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $919,445.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $144.51 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.54 and a 52-week high of $147.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.76 and a 200-day moving average of $132.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The company had revenue of $826.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.16%.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

