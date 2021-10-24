Andra AP fonden Acquires 2,200 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Humana were worth $12,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HUM. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Humana by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Humana by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price target for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Humana in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $494.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.92.

NYSE:HUM opened at $461.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $408.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $429.26. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $370.22 and a twelve month high of $475.44. The stock has a market cap of $59.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $20.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 21.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 14.93%.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

