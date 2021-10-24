Andra AP fonden Boosts Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $12,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in PulteGroup by 309.1% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in PulteGroup by 39.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 29.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in PulteGroup by 22.5% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

PHM opened at $49.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.42. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.43. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $63.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

