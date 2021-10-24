Andra AP fonden Has $12.22 Million Stock Position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 279.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 784,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 577,600 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $12,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in iQIYI during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in iQIYI during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iQIYI during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in iQIYI during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in iQIYI during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IQ opened at $9.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. iQIYI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 17.88% and a negative return on equity of 67.59%. Equities research analysts expect that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

IQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. OTR Global reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.58.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

