Andra AP fonden Lowers Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Andra AP fonden trimmed its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $11,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $5,722,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist upped their price objective on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their target price on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $321.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Public Storage from $311.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.50.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $326.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.18 billion, a PE ratio of 44.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $212.22 and a fifty-two week high of $332.95.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.40%.

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total value of $151,695.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $16,098,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,440 shares of company stock worth $17,531,077 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.