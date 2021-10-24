Andra AP fonden Reduces Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Andra AP fonden reduced its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,200 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden owned approximately 0.06% of NetApp worth $11,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NetApp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,125,986 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,055,808,000 after buying an additional 132,282 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,733,925 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,450,989,000 after purchasing an additional 225,703 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,326,580 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $763,101,000 after purchasing an additional 120,155 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,499,216 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $367,336,000 after purchasing an additional 320,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,850,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $315,079,000 after purchasing an additional 982,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

NTAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NetApp from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush increased their target price on NetApp from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

In related news, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $165,658.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total value of $370,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,331,278.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,367 shares of company stock valued at $933,039 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $93.01 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.90 and a 52-week high of $94.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

