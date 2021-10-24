ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Bought by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,256 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,395 shares during the quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of ANSYS worth $129,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in ANSYS by 66.7% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in ANSYS in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS in the second quarter valued at $60,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS in the first quarter valued at $62,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total value of $23,200,724.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total value of $109,494.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,462 shares of company stock valued at $23,456,562 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $370.04. The company had a trading volume of 217,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,985. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $292.79 and a 12-month high of $413.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $359.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.02, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

