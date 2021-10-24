Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE) Receives C$2.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATE shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Antibe Therapeutics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$5.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Leede Jones Gab lowered Antibe Therapeutics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Antibe Therapeutics from C$10.00 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Antibe Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ATE traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.87. The stock had a trading volume of 172,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,721. The company has a market cap of C$44.92 million and a PE ratio of -1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 20.24, a current ratio of 21.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Antibe Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of C$0.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.52.

Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$2.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.20 million.

Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Antibe Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antibe Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.