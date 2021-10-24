Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Receives “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) in a research note published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 1,475 ($19.27) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Antofagasta to a sector perform rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,490 ($19.47) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,345.71 ($17.58).

Shares of LON:ANTO opened at GBX 1,437.50 ($18.78) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,430.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,542.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Antofagasta has a 1 year low of GBX 993 ($12.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,972 ($25.76).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.72%.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

