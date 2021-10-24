Apogee Enterprises, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:APOG)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th.

Apogee Enterprises has increased its dividend payment by 33.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Apogee Enterprises has a dividend payout ratio of 33.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Apogee Enterprises to earn $2.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.

NASDAQ APOG opened at $40.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 368.55 and a beta of 1.15. Apogee Enterprises has a one year low of $23.29 and a one year high of $43.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.39 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $71,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Apogee Enterprises stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 128.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on APOG shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

