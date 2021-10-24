AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $330,000.00

Brokerages predict that AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) will post sales of $330,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AppHarvest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $300,000.00 to $360,000.00. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that AppHarvest will report full year sales of $8.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $8.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $39.09 million, with estimates ranging from $38.28 million to $39.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AppHarvest.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.14 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of AppHarvest from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of AppHarvest in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

In other AppHarvest news, Director Ciara Burnham purchased 14,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.06 per share, with a total value of $99,899.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,899. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President David J. Lee purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.14 per share, with a total value of $99,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 1,562,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,152,965.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,916,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the second quarter worth $234,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the second quarter worth $53,000. 13D Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AppHarvest by 20.0% during the second quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 322,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 53,791 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the second quarter worth $249,000. 50.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APPH stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,296,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,776. AppHarvest has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $42.90. The company has a quick ratio of 12.50, a current ratio of 12.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.29.

About AppHarvest

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

