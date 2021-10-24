Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $252.00 Million

Analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) will post sales of $252.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $261.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $228.29 million. Apple Hospitality REIT reported sales of $148.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 69.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full year sales of $881.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $838.98 million to $905.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $959.66 million to $1.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 17.18%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APLE. Barclays upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

APLE traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,055,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,195. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.62 and a beta of 1.32. Apple Hospitality REIT has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $16.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.44 per share, for a total transaction of $72,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 414,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,992,441.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought 5,636 shares of company stock valued at $81,478 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,858,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,908,000 after buying an additional 1,141,636 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,798,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,385,000 after buying an additional 4,762,256 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,663,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,733,000 after buying an additional 1,132,906 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,738,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,353,000 after buying an additional 556,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,283,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,491,000 after buying an additional 1,449,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

