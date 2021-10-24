Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Trading 5% Higher

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) shares traded up 5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $141.29 and last traded at $140.00. 121,529 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,374,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.34.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.62.

The stock has a market capitalization of $122.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.02%.

In other news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $672,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,000 shares of company stock worth $6,928,710. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $437,398,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $403,729,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at $401,644,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 219.1% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,080,100 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $545,101,000 after buying an additional 2,801,305 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 13.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,693,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,089,127,000 after buying an additional 2,593,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

