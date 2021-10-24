APY.Finance (APY) Reaches Market Cap of $43.83 Million

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. One APY.Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00001377 BTC on exchanges. APY.Finance has a market cap of $43.83 million and $468,728.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.27 or 0.00071141 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 54.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.78 or 0.00073624 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.99 or 0.00105209 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,753.23 or 0.99887998 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,040.47 or 0.06643172 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00021831 BTC.

APY.Finance Profile

APY.Finance’s genesis date was November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,314,762 coins. The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance . APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . The official website for APY.Finance is apy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

Buying and Selling APY.Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APY.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APY.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

