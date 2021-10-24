Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.09% of Ares Commercial Real Estate worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 370.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACRE shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Commercial Real Estate has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

Shares of NYSE:ACRE opened at $15.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.12. The stock has a market cap of $742.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $16.98.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 70.97%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.06%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

